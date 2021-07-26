Bhopal: Jangid questions CSB meeting every 4th day on IAS officers’ transfer

Bhopal: IAS officer Lokesh Kumar Jangid who was transferred from Barwani in June this year after raising his voice against alleged corruption has questioned the propriety behind civil services board (CSB), Madhya Pradesh meeting every 4th day in 2020 to approve transfer of IAS officers, as per tweets of the IAS officer. The IAS officer presently posed in Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Bhopal who was transferred from Barwani 9th time in his four and half years career said in a series of tweets frequent and arbitrary transfers were the reason behind declining standard of administration.

The officer’s observation is based on the state government’s information to department’s personnel and training, Government of India vide its letter dated July 9, 2021 that the CSB met as many as 91 times in the year 2020.

“GAD, Govt of MP, has informed DoPT vide letter dated 9 July that Civil Services Board Madhya Pradesh met on 91 occasions in the year 2020 to approve transfers of IAS officers who didn't complete minimum tenure. Thus CSB met every 4th day to transfer IAS officers in the state,” said the officer in his tweets. He further said, “The civil services board is headed by chief secretary of a state and has senior most additional chief secretary as (its) member.In addition, it has principal secretary or secretary, Department of Personnel or GAD as the case may be, in the state government, as member secretary.” Quoting department of personnel and training (DoPT), government of India the officer said DoPT had said in a note sent to states seeking establishment of civil services board that ‘Frequent and arbitrary transfers of officers before completion of a reasonable tenure on any post have always been considered as a major reason for the declining standards of administration’.