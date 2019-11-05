Bhopal: Jal Satyagrah ends after written assurance from rehabilitation commissioner

BHOPAL: The twelve-day long Jal Satyagrah started by Narmada Bachao Andolan members ended on Tuesday after a written assurance given by the rehabilitation commissioner.

The commissioner Pawan Sharma reached the satyagrah site Kamankheda around 2pm and held final round of discussion. Sharma had gone their ready with written draft of the conditions that were put by the NBA activists.

Sharma said that plots will be given immediately to those whose houses were inundated with Omkareshwar dam water. They will also be given relief from the administration.

Sharma had reached their along with a team of medical experts. All the members who were protesting got a medical test by the doctors along with required medical treatment.

Rehabilitation process will begin from November 11 in presence of NBA coordinator Aalok Agarwal.