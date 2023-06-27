Bhopal: It Was Amazing, Say School Children After Interacting With PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students aboard a Vande Bharat Express during the flagging off ceremony of five Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, in Bhopal, Tuesday, June 27, 2023 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a positive aura. He looked full of energy and his behaviour was very friendly. These were observations of city’s schoolchildren who interacted with Prime Minister aboard Vande Bharat Express train at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in the city on Tuesday. Free Press talked to some of them.

Excerpts: Accepted my painting

It was an amazing experience. I was sitting in the first row so Prime Minister sir interacted with me first. He inquired about my school, class and subject. He graciously accepted the painting I offered, and upon my request, he granted me the permission to recite my poem. I had made a painting of Vande Bharat train in my acrylic workbook and my poem was based on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He appreciated both. I am feeling very proud.

Saniya Ahmed, Class XI

His blue eyes

The Prime Minister asked me whether my classmates and I do any innovation. I said yes, we have an Atal Tinkering Lab in our school in which we work on innovative projects. He also asked me whether I know about Make in India campaign. I also discovered that the Prime Minister’s eyes are blue. I never knew this.

- Prashant Rajput, Class XII

Poems on pollution

I recited a poem on Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat written by me before the Prime Minister. He praised me and asked whether I want to become a poet. He also asked us to write poems on the topic, Dharti Maa ro rahi hai, with reference to growing pollution and send them to him. He also asked about the specialities of the train. I replied it is made in India and made for India. Riding in train felt like travelling in an aircraft.

Suhani Gupta, Class XII

Recited Sanskrit shloka

I was very excited and elated to meet the PM. I felt very good talking to him, which I cannot describe in words. His positive energy impressed me a lot. I recited a Sanskrit shloka, Durvahmatra jeevitam jatam prakritirev sharnam, before him. It was based on environment and cleanliness. He appreciated it and said it was very good. He talked to all the students in a very friendly manner.

- Dilkhush Kacher, Class XII,

Career in journalism

I had the honour of meeting our Prime Minister during historic Vande Bharat train ride. His book, Exam Warriors, intrigued me and he shared that it drew inspiration from his diverse experiences to inspire young minds. His response inspired me deeply. Additionally, he graciously recommended pursuing a career in journalism to me. This invaluable encounter will forever leave an indelible mark on me.

Pravalika Pandey, Class X