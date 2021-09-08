Bhopal IT and Industrial Development members call on senior officials

BHOPAL: The members of the Bhopal IT and Industrial Development community met principal secretary Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Sajany Shukla and the executive director Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) Rishi Garg in connection with development of Babai industrial area as a mega cluster. The members met the officials on Wednesday.

One of the Office bearers Rajat Singh told Free Press that they have submitted a proposal with a detailed map of the plan of Acharpura, to establish a textile park there.

All the important features necessary for establishing a mega textile park (MTP) in Acharpura, like water reservoir for round the year water supply, power feeder for uninterrupted electricity, highways and railway line for transporting goods and raw material and vicinity of Bhopal airport are getting fulfilled.

Acharpura is ideally suited to be developed as one of the seven MTP as already announced by the Union Finance Minister in the Budget speech on February 1, 2021.

Rajat informed that Ashish Kolarkar, Sankalp Kishnani, Sanjeev Vyas, Raveesh Srivastava and Qasim Ali are the members who had met the DIPIP officials.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Ganesha idols made from cow dung by Bhopal artisan in great demand

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 11:29 PM IST