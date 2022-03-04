Bhopal: Israel's consulate general calls on CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The consulate general of Israel Kobbi Shoshani made a courtesy call on chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the CM's residence on Thursday, as per official statement.

The consulate general Shoshani appreciated the development in agriculture sector in Madhya Pradesh.

He assured full cooperation by Israel in the fields of irrigation, industry, trade and commerce including agriculture. At present, some establishments of Israeli companies are functioning in Malanpur and Mandideep in the state.

Chouhan said, ìMadhya Pradesh is ready for better work in these areas with the cooperation of Israel. The suggestion received by Israel will be considered and implemented.î

The chief minister praised the initiative taken by Israel to join the orange and vegetable production projects in two districts of the state - Chhindwara and Morena. In the irrigation sector, work is being done by India and Israel on water projects in Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh.

Shoshani told the CM that out of 29 centres of excellence in agriculture in India, Israel proposed to set up two centres in Madhya Pradesh. In this, orange production in Chhindwara and vegetable production in Morena would be promoted.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 01:13 AM IST