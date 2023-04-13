Bhopal: IRS officer’s son booked in IELTS paper leak case

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Koh-e-fiza police have registered a case against the son of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in connection with International English Language Testing System (IELTS) paper leak case, the police said on Thursday.

The police added that a reserved inspector (RI) from Jabalpur was also found guilty of purchasing the question paper who is on the run.

Koh-e-fiza police station house officer Vijay Singh Sisodia said that a team comprising Koh-e-fiza police station officials had left for Delhi when links of the paper leak case were found connected to the city. He added that the employee of the Blue Dart company and driver were arrested on February 2.

During investigation, it was revealed that the son of an IRS officer was also involved in purchasing question papers, as he could not clear the exam since his last three attempts. He even sold question paper to some of his friends, police said.

SHO Sisodia said that reserve inspector had also been found guilty of purchasing papers who belonged to Jabalpur. He was missing when the team reached there to apprehend him.