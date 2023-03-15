Bhopal: ‘Invest your money in MF, equity, FDs for financial stability’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Security Market Trainer from SEBI Archana Nema has said that in the present scenario, considering the rising inflation, invest your money in different options like mutual funds and equity shares along with traditional investments like fixed deposits for financial stability.

Invest 10% of your earnings towards your life goals, and invest in sectors which the government is promoting, as it is beneficial for both individuals and the country, she added.

Nema was talking in an Investor Awareness programme, conducted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at The Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal on Wednesday.

Nema, who was keynote speaker, emphasised on important criteria for investing, such as obtaining a contract note from the broker within 24 hours, regularly tracking portfolios, and always nominating a member for the trading account.

Additionally, she suggested contacting SEBI's Complaints Redress System (SCORES) department to avoid scams and conducting financial transactions online for factual verification. She also provided vital information related to the security market, KYC, depositary services, and mutual funds, while answering questions from the participants. K. Ravichandran, Director, IIFM said in his address, "Wealth is needed in order to take care of your health. Invest your earnings wisely because saved money is as important as earned money."

