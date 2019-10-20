Bhopal: International Chef Day; Jabalpur bags first position in cooking competition

BHOPAL: Jabalpur region has bagged the first position in the cooking competition organised by the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation on the occasion International Chef Day.

Pachmarhi stood second in the competition while Indore region had to satisfy with the third prize.

Professional cooks from across the state including Bhopal, Indore, Khajuraho, Pachmarhi, Jabalpur and Gwalior took part in the competition organized in a hotel at state capital on Sunday.

Team of Rakesh Kumar and Sanjay Dhurvey hailing from Jabalpur prepared delicious dishes including Paneer Tikka, Fish roll Pesto, Chicken Nargisi Kofta, Veg Dum Biriyani and mouth watering Kesar Kheer in the desserts.

Jhabindra Pandey and Bhagwan Das from Pachmarhi cooked tasty Magaz Kebab, Honey Cheese Butter, Sanchi Chicken Korma, Palak Paneer and Mawa-Pera as a dessert.

A three-member jury team including managing director of the corporation J Mathew, corporate chief chef Akash Chatopadhyay and Pradeep Modi judged the dishes on the basis of their taste, presentation, texture, cleanliness, authenticity and creativity.