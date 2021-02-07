BHOPAL: Inter-state gang of arm suppliers busted, eight people arrested

Bhopal: The Bhopal police have busted an inter-state gang of arm suppliers and have arrested eight people in this connection. The action was taken by team of crime branch that arrested the accused from Vidisha.

Additional superintendent of police (crime branch) Gopal Dhakad told reporters on Sunday that one of the accused was held a few days ago with an illegal firearm. When questioned, he revealed the name of his other associates who were involved in sale of firearms in Bhopal and other areas. Police said two accused are facing serious charges like murder in Morena. Crime branch sub inspector Ghanshyam Dangi said the accused purchased and sold used firearms at lesser rates.

The accused have been identified as Pappu Kewat, 41, Manoj Singh Rajpoot, 35, Gajendra Singh, 24, Gyan Singh 42, Golu Ahirwar, 19, Gagan Rajpoot, 29, Anand Sharma, 46, and Deepak Rajpoot, 27. Further investigations are underway.