Bhopal: Inching close to community spread in State, says Medics

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The positivity rate of corona shows that it is very close to community spread in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior, experts say.

Indore has reported almost 20% positivity rate while Bhopal followed same pattern. The positivity rate of Gwalior and Jabalpur is not far behind.

Health commissioner Dr Sudam Khade said it is up to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to assess whether it is spreading in communities in Madhya Pradesh. “We have to provide medical facilities for proper treatment and implement corona protocol,” he added.

Gandhi Medical College dean Dr Arvind Rai said, “Earlier, we attributed the rise of corona cases to travel but things have changed. The way corona cases are being reported, it shows that it is almost community spread in four major cities - Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior.”

Dr Manoj Indulkar, dean of Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa, said, “Technically, we cannot say it is community spread as ICMR is there to decide but practically, we are sure that it is very close to community spread.”

Dr RKS Dhakar, medical superintendent of Jay Arogya Hospital(JAH) attached to Gajara Raja Medical College, Gwalior, said since there is no severity, people should not panic. “But take precautions and maintain healthy diet. People should follow corona protocol like wearing masks, maintaining social distance and hand hygiene.”

