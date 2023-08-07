Bhopal: Incharges Running Almost All Govt Nursing Colleges

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government nursing colleges, particularly those under the directorate of medical education, are being managed by in-charges. The situation in the colleges run by the directorate of health services, is no different. Of the 24 government nursing colleges in the State, 18 are under the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), while six are under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

Interestingly, at the DME-run two colleges respectively in Indore and Bhopal, posts are sanctioned, but in the remaining four colleges, the posts are not even sanctioned.

All the six colleges are being managed by in-charge tutors, principals, vice principals and the staff of the medical colleges. These six colleges have as many as 810 seats and here the nursing students are getting trained by the in-charge teaching faculties.

Nursing college nodal officer (DME), Nitesh Singh Patel, said that the proposal has been sent to the government about the faculty requirement to run the colleges. Shortly the government may take decisions regarding the appointments.

The situation of the 18 nursing colleges of the health department is also not good. Earlier, the department used to run 15 General Nursing and Midwifery schools. Now these have been upgraded to nursing colleges. Two colleges at Jabalpur and Ujjain have been operated for the last many years, while one new college Annuppur has been sanctioned recently.

All 18 colleges are sans principals and vice principals and are being run through the in-charge principals and vice principals. In all 23 posts of sister tutor for each Ujjain and Jabalpur colleges are sanctioned, but in Ujjain only 18 are working. At the 15 schools that were upgraded to colleges, in-charge are holding the post of principals and vice principals.

Deputy director health Rajshree Bajaj said that the Chief Minister has announced plans to set up a new nursing college in Annuppur in 2021. For the college none of the posts are sanctioned. The new posts according to the norms of the Indian Nursing Council are created and a process to take the sanctioned approvals from the government is underway, she added.