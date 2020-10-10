Bhopal: Illegal school building razed

BHOPAL: The teams of anti-encroachment cell of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) razed a school building that was built illegally on public land. The drive was carried out on orders of district administration against encroachments in the city. Accused Saheer Khan had built the school illegally on an area of 3,000 square feet.

The teams reached Sooraj School in Bhaunri on Saturday morning. Though Khan and his men tried to oppose the drive, the teams removed encroachment. Khan was also warned not to encroach upon public property in future. The drive continued for whole day with the help of JCB machines and dumpers.