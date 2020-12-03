Bhopal: IGRMS exhibits 'Pitana', a traditional musical instrument of the Baiga tribe

BHOPAL: ‘Pitna,’ a traditional musical instrument from Baiga Chak, Dindori, districts of Madhya Pradesh, is on display at Veethi Sankul in the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal, on Thursday.

The exhibition, inaugurated by P K Mishra (Director, IGRMS), is part of popular museum series ‘Exhibit of the Month’. Pritam Kumar Choudhary (Museum Associate) has compiled and composed the exhibition.

The 'Pitana' displayed in the exhibition is a traditional musical instrument made of clay shell and leather mounted on it. It is a prominent instrument of the Baiga tribe included in the list of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups.

The eastern Satpura Hill ranges are the original habitat of the Baiga tribe. Their dance and music gives them the courage to live life in difficult situations. They dance with the rhythm and beats of the various musical instruments on the occasions of various festivals. Three musical instruments like Pitna, Tari and Timki are collectively called Nagada.