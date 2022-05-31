Bhopal: Identify flood-prone areas before monsoon, collector tells municipal corporation

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Tuesday asked Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to identify the areas affected by floods in past and make preparations in advance to avoid mishaps.

District collector Avinash Lavania asked municipal commissioner KVS Choudary to make alternative arrangements for drainage of water in such areas and to constitute zone-wise, ward-wise disaster management committees.

He also asked to prepare communication plan in all municipal wards so that they remain in touch with control rooms. “All the big and small drains of the city should be cleaned. Alternative routes should be identified in waterlogged areas,” Lavania added.

Collector Lavania also asked BMC to indentify dilapidated buildings, demolish or evacuate them before rains to prevent mishaps. He also directed to take action to remove encroachments from natural reservoirs and drainage structures located in flood-prone areas.

Earlier, MLA and Minister Vishvas Sarang had asked BMC commissioner to maintain and clean drains before monsoon to prevent waterlogging.