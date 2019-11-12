Bhopal: I will take classes regularly, school teachers to take oath

BHOPAL: This Children’s Day, it would be school teachers who would take oath in front of the students. The seven point oath includes points like - I will take class regularly and I will come to school every day. Not overtly but the teachers have started expressing their displeasure over the new directive.

Commissioner school education Jaishri Kiyawat issued the instructions late Monday making it (oath taking) mandatory and part of Children’s day celebrations in all schools across the state. The instructions said that besides other programmes on Children’s Day, all teachers of the school will be administered oath.

The oath will be administered by the principal to all teachers after prayer assembly amidst students. School education department has provided a seven point oath to all schools.

Though teachers have refused to comment on record but most of them have expressed their displeasure over such diktat. “‘This is a sort of humiliation exercise, that too in front of students,’’ said a senior teacher.

“We will request the authorities to change it a little. The format of oath should be made in a manner that teacher and students both can take it together,” said a teacher.

Oath to be administered…

1. I will contribute fully in interest of children.

2. I will remain dedicated to students of my school.

3. I will come to school daily and on time.

4. I will take classes every day with full dedication.

5. I will check copies of students regularly.

6. I will develop my school in form of model school.

7. I will provide quality education to children and work for their complete personality development.