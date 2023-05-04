 Bhopal: I-T surveys; TDS evasion up to Rs 4,000 crore found
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: I-T surveys; TDS evasion up to Rs 4,000 crore found

Bhopal: I-T surveys; TDS evasion up to Rs 4,000 crore found

CBDT has set target of direct taxes collection for financial year 2023-24.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 01:25 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal chief commissioner, income tax, Mohanish Verma, on Wednesday told media that TDS (tax deducted at source) evasion up to Rs 4,000 crore was detected during I-T surveys in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in last financial year. He further said, “We conducted 13 I-T surveys in last financial and detected TDS evasion.” The TDS collection registered growth of Rs 25.82% in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22.

Collection was Rs 17288.7 crore in 2022-23. The I-T collection growth was 19.21% with collection Rs 35972.4 crore. Target was 31,000 crore for financial year 2022-2023. CBDT has set target of direct taxes collection for financial year 2023-24. This includes Rs 13,400 crore as corporate tax and Rs 15,700 crore as income tax.

A sum of Rs 7377.2 crore was refunded to assessees in MP and Chhattisgarh in 2022-23, which is 75% more than that of 2021-22. During 2021-22, the refund was Rs 4226.2 crore. The department has launched new app, AIS (Annual information statement). It provides comprehensive view of annual information statements containing financial information.

Read Also
Bhopal: Biosphere reserve; EPCO prepares proposals for Pench, Kanha
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: I-T surveys; TDS evasion up to Rs 4,000 crore found

Bhopal: I-T surveys; TDS evasion up to Rs 4,000 crore found

Bhopal: Real life heroes who never clamour for praise

Bhopal: Real life heroes who never clamour for praise

Bhopal: Biosphere reserve; EPCO prepares proposals for Pench, Kanha

Bhopal: Biosphere reserve; EPCO prepares proposals for Pench, Kanha

MP: 25 ASHA workers dismissed for breaching CM Chouhan's security cordon during his Gwalior visit

MP: 25 ASHA workers dismissed for breaching CM Chouhan's security cordon during his Gwalior visit

Congress manifesto for Karnataka polls triggers war of words in Madhya Pradesh

Congress manifesto for Karnataka polls triggers war of words in Madhya Pradesh