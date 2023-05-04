Bhopal: I-T surveys; TDS evasion up to Rs 4,000 crore found

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Principal chief commissioner, income tax, Mohanish Verma, on Wednesday told media that TDS (tax deducted at source) evasion up to Rs 4,000 crore was detected during I-T surveys in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in last financial year. He further said, “We conducted 13 I-T surveys in last financial and detected TDS evasion.” The TDS collection registered growth of Rs 25.82% in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22.

Collection was Rs 17288.7 crore in 2022-23. The I-T collection growth was 19.21% with collection Rs 35972.4 crore. Target was 31,000 crore for financial year 2022-2023. CBDT has set target of direct taxes collection for financial year 2023-24. This includes Rs 13,400 crore as corporate tax and Rs 15,700 crore as income tax.

A sum of Rs 7377.2 crore was refunded to assessees in MP and Chhattisgarh in 2022-23, which is 75% more than that of 2021-22. During 2021-22, the refund was Rs 4226.2 crore. The department has launched new app, AIS (Annual information statement). It provides comprehensive view of annual information statements containing financial information.