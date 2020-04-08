Bhopal: Hungry residents ignore social distancing to get food amid lockdown

BHOPAL: Long queues of people to receive food packets at Ren Basera (community centre), adjacent to Yadgar-e-Shahjahani Park, proved that needy have to wait for hours in afternoon for food during lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus. Bhopal municipal administration looks after Ren Baseras.

In an attempt to get food packets, people hardly bothered about social distancing, which is mandatory in fight against COVID-19.

The way people stood in queue also exposed tall claims of district administration, which has placed the state capital under total lockdown and claim to be enforcing social distancing.

However, policemen struggled hard to maintain proper social distancing and even had to apply mild force on people who were in queues. But food packets seemed to be main concern for people so they even did not care for police lathi charge.

Because of coronavirus outbreak, many people have lost jobs as the business establishments have closed. So people face hardship for livelihood.

‘Will speed up distribution’

Additional municipal commissioner Rajesh Rathore said BMC will speed up distribution of food packets from Ren Basera. He said Ren Basera management will be told to streamline food distribution. “We are working round the clock for people’s welfare during the lockdown,” he added.