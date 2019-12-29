Bhopal: Hundreds join BJP’s pro CAA-NRC rally

BHOPAL: BJP state vice president and MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that when India accepted citizenship of Sonia Gandhi of Italy, what is wrong in giving citizenship to those Hindu, Jain, Sikhs, Christian, Parsi who are facing brunt of partition in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Sharma was addressing rally of BJP men took out rally in support of CAA-NRC in Kolar on Sunday. Hundreds of BJP members and public joined the rally taken out from Lalita Nagar.

Taking a dig at Congress for protesting Citizens Amendment Act(CAA), MLA Sharma said, “Country is run by Constitution of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and not by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi guidelines. PM Narendra Modi introduced Citizens Amendment Act as per view of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. But on instruction of Sonia Gandhi, Kamal Nath made comments that he would not implement CAA. But it is Constitutional binding for state to execute as it has been passed by both the Houses. Country has given citizenship to Sonia Gandhi of Italy then why objection is being raised for citizenship of Hindu, Jain, Sikhs, Christian, Parshi who are facing problems in other countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.”

Beside Madhya Pradesh many states including West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar and Orissa have denied implementation of CAA-NRC.

Sharma extended gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah. Country has done a good job by introducing CAA for citizenship to those who are facing brunt of division of the country for years. Sharma blamed Congress for partition of country.