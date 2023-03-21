Bhopal: HS science paper leaked, FIR registered against 6

Representative Picture |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was registered against six officials at an examination centre in Joura area of the district after the high school science question paper was leaked on Monday.

The FIR was registered against the centre head, assistant centre head, teacher observer Rakesh Rawat and three directors of a private school.

The paper was leaked from the examination centre set up at Central Academy Higher Secondary School in Joura. Immediately after getting information, collector Ankit Asthana, chief executive officer Ichhit Gadhpale, sub-divisional magistrate Arvind Mahaur and district education officer Anil Kumar Pathak rushed to the spot. Asthana seized the mobile phones of all the teachers and did not let them leave the school premises.

According to reports, a teacher Rakesh Rawat took the photograph of a set of question paper and made it viral on social media. Pathak immediately suspended Rawat.

