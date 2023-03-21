 Bhopal: HS science paper leaked, FIR registered against 6
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: HS science paper leaked, FIR registered against 6

Bhopal: HS science paper leaked, FIR registered against 6

The FIR was registered against the centre head, assistant centre head, teacher observer Rakesh Rawat and three directors of a private school.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 02:02 AM IST
article-image
Representative Picture |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was registered against six officials at an examination centre in Joura area of the district after the high school science question paper was leaked on Monday.

The FIR was registered against the centre head, assistant centre head, teacher observer Rakesh Rawat and three directors of a private school.  

The paper was leaked from the examination centre set up at Central Academy Higher Secondary School in Joura. Immediately after getting information, collector Ankit Asthana, chief executive officer Ichhit Gadhpale, sub-divisional magistrate Arvind Mahaur and district education officer Anil Kumar Pathak rushed to the spot. Asthana seized the mobile phones of all the teachers and did not let them leave the school premises.

According to reports, a teacher Rakesh Rawat took the photograph of a set of question paper and made it viral on social media. Pathak immediately suspended Rawat.

Read Also
Bhopal Gas Tragedy survivors express displeasure after SC dismisses plea seeking additional...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: HS science paper leaked, FIR registered against 6

Bhopal: HS science paper leaked, FIR registered against 6

Bhopal: Crops worth Rs 15,000 crore damaged, say farmers

Bhopal: Crops worth Rs 15,000 crore damaged, say farmers

Bhopal: CM reviews rain, hailstorm situation in state

Bhopal: CM reviews rain, hailstorm situation in state

Bhopal: Trio’s papers comprised 70-80 % Qs that were to appear in exam

Bhopal: Trio’s papers comprised 70-80 % Qs that were to appear in exam

Bhopal: No cyber experts in MP, admits government

Bhopal: No cyber experts in MP, admits government