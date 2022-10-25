Bhopal: House of Dalit Woman set on fire in revenge

Representative Image |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A house of dalit women situated in village Dekpur under Bairasia police station has set a fire in a vengeance by two gooms on the eve of Diwali festival on Sunday late evening. The police have arrested the two accused into the case said the police on Monday.

Superintendent of police Kiranlata Kirkitta told free press that the complainant Kauser Bai Ahirwar house was set a fire by two accused Samundar Yadav and Golu Kumar on Monday at around 10pm. It is complaint that Kauser Bai has given a loan of Rs 10,000 to the two accused.

On October 17th the three had a dispute over the payment of the given loan. The complainant Kauser Bai had file a complain to the police and the police had taken action against the two.

Annoyed over the complaint to the police by Kauser Bai, on Sunday the two accused in a revenge set fire to the house which has burnt the cash of Rs 50,000, hay and the grains kept inside. The actual loss is yet to be assessed by the Patwari said the police.

The SP added that the police have registered the case under section 236,34 of IPC and 3(2) VA of SC/ST atrocity act and have arrested both of them.