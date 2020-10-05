Bhopal: Hospital PRO falls prey to COVID, city records 202 positive cases

BHOPAL: Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC) reported two corona positive cases including its public relations officer. Earlier, BMHRC director had tested positive. AIIMS reported two positive cases.

The state capital recorded 202 positive cases on Monday, taking the total to 18,567 and number of deaths to 402. Sainik Colony reported one positive case. So did Police Line (Jahangirabad), E-4, E-7, Arera Colony. Shivaji Nagar reported two positive cases from the same family. CI Homes (Mata Mandir) reported three positive cases from same family.

Two members of the same family tested positive in Rudraksh Park. Railway Colony (Habibganj) reported two positive cases. Gulmohar reported two positive cases from the same family. SBI Colony (Jahangirabad) reported one positive case. Kakada Abhinav Homes reported one positive case. Lalwani Press reported one more positive case.

Three positive cases in same family were reported from Orchard Phase (Kolar). Pradhan Urban Life reported two positive cases in same family. Four positive cases were reported in same family in Indus Garden, Gulmohar. Vardhman Plaza, Dawa Bazar (Bus Stand) reported two positive cases in same family.

In addition, Surendra Estate (Chuna Bhatti), Arvind Vihar (Bagmugalia), and Saket Nagar reported two positive cases each in families. Two positive cases were reported in Patel Nagar. Lalita Nagar (Kolar) reported two positive cases in same family. Nehru Nagar reported two positive cases. Rohit Nagar (phase-2) reported three positive cases in same family.

BDA colony, Misrod, reported four positive cases in same family. Shahpura reported three positive cases. Pink City (Kolar) reported two positive cases in same family. Paraspar Colony (Chuna Bhatti) reported three positive cases in same family. Shiv Nagar (Bhanpur) reported two positive cases in same family. Police Line reported two positive cases. Sonagiri reported two positive cases in same family.

Besides, Shahansha Garden (Apra Talkies) reported two positive cases in same family. Five positive cases in the same family were reported in Kotra Sultanabad. Laxman Nagar (Arera Colony), Awadhpuri reported two positive cases each.