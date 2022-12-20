Bhopal: Honorarium of minor forest produce committee managers hiked to Rs 13,000 per month

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at International Forest Fair at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that honorarium of minor forest Produce committee manger will be increased to Rs 13,000 per month from Rs 10,000 per month.

The role of Minor Forest Produce Committee managers is important and commendable, their honorarium was Rs 5,000 in 2016, said the chief minister adding that the number of committee managers stands at 1071 in state.

He was addressing the inaugural program of the seven-day International Forest Fair at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal Tuesday.

CM that the state government will restart the schemes launched earlier for 40 lakh tendu leaf collectors this year. The facilities were discontinued by the previous government, CM added. In 2017 and 2018, materials like water bottles, sarees and slippers etc were provided to tendupatta workers.

In 2019, the then government had stopped providing the facilities to Tendupatta collectors. The arrangements later were affected during the Corona period, CM added.

CM said that concrete arrangements have been made in Madhya Pradesh to provide benefits to the local forest dwellers from the forest produce. Tendu leaf collectors will not be affected by the declaration of minimum support price, he added.

Representatives and scientists from 12 countries are also attending the fair. This year the theme of the International Forest Fair is ‘Self-reliance from Minor Forest Produce’. The forest fair has been organised by the forest department and the Madhya Pradesh State Minor Forest Produce (Trade and Development) Cooperative Union Limited.