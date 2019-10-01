Bhopal: Honey trap gang used government office to keep tab on officials

Bhopal: A member of the honey trap gang had hired a Bangalore-based private detective agency to keep an eye on her clients. The agency had set up an office in one of the government office in the state capital.

The revelation has left the Special Investigation Team (SIT) dumbstruck as the office is based on the third floor of one of the most secure building of the state. The entry was restricted. Only a handful of officials, detective agency’s employees and the gang member had access to the office.

Any SIT action in this regard is likely to put the department concern in the dock. The SIT is trying to figure out as to how a private agency was allowed to use government office to spy on other officers without government approval.

The detective agency not only recorded calls but also monitored SMSes, WhatsApp messages and other activities without any government permission. Sources said that Home Secretary’s permission is a must to record call.

The SIT is planning to corner detective agency. However, it is still trying to figure out a way to ascertain as to how they can save the officer who allowed private agency to use government office and its resources for personal use.