Bhopal: Home minister instructs DGP to lodge FIR against Amazon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday asked director general of police Vivek Johri to lodge an FIR against e-commerce multinational company Amazon for alleged violation of Flag Code of India.

Talking to media persons, Mishra said he had come to know about misuse of the National Flag used on products being sold on Amazon platform. The products included footwear.

'It is objectionable and violation of Flag Code of India. I have instructed the DGP to lodge an FIR against owner of the company Amazon and take further action', said the home minister.

Earlier, Amazon on Monday invited ire of a section of Indian social media users, with some saying that using Tricolour in such a manner was insult of National Flag and violation of the countryís flag code.

"The flag shall not be used as a portion of costume or uniform of any description. It shall not be embroidered or printed upon cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins or boxes," the Code states.

Netizens shared pictures of items like apparel, cups, keychains and chocolates that feature images or imprints of Tricolour on Amazon.in website and sought a ban on these items.

A section of the social media users said such usage was an insult to the national flag while others pointed out that it was a cheap method of increasing sales. Hashtags like #AmazonInsultsNationalFlag trended on Twitter the whole day.

The company, however in a late evening statement, said it remains committed to take necessary action against sellers who may have listed any non-compliant products.

"We require all products offered on the marketplace to comply with applicable laws and constantly take appropriate action on non-compliance. Amazon remains committed to take necessary action against sellers who may have listed any non-compliant products," the company stated.

This is not the first time that Amazon is facing such a backlash.

In 2017, Amazon was forced to remove doormats depicting Indian flag that were listed on its Canadian website after a strong protest by India.

(With input from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:46 PM IST