Bhopal: Health scheme for 12L state staff launched

BHOPAL: The state cabinet on Saturday decided to provide health insurance scheme which will benefit 12.55 lakh employees and pensioners.

The scheme will be implemented on April 1, this year. Besides the government employees and pensioners, teachers, contractual employees and staff of state-owned autonomous bodies have been included in the scheme.

The benefits of the scheme are optional for the employees of corporations and for the officers of all-India services.

According to the scheme, a sum of Rs 5 lakh for common diseases and an amount of Rs 10 lakh for serious diseases will be given to the family members of the employees.

Medical facilities worth Rs 10,000 will be given at OPD. Health minister Tulsi Silawat said earlier the retired employees used to get medical facilities worth Rs 288.

The government has to bear the burden of Rs 756 crore to provide benefits to its employees under the scheme.

According to the scheme, the beneficiaries, too, have to pay some amount which will be fixed on the basis of an employee’s salary.

The cabinet gave its nod for creating posts of guest scholars in the higher education department, but it was not decided how many posts would be filled in.

The cabinet has principally agreed to filling in the posts. The guest scholars have been agitating in the state capital for regularisation of their services for long.

Higher education minister Jeetu Patwari said process for filling in the posts will begin from January 20.

The cabinet also approved an increase in the discretionary fund of the cabinet ministers from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore and that of state ministers from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

Creation of 560 posts of Government India’s one-stop scheme was also approved at the cabinet meeting.

Provision for Anglo-Indian member scrapped

The cabinet has also given its nod for scrapping the provision for nominating an Anglo-Indian member to the House. The Government of India made such provision only for 70 years, but it was not extended further. No Anglo-Indian member will be nominated to the House.