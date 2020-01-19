Bhopal has potential to become the cleanest city in India: Shaan

BHOPAL: Bollywood Singer Shaan, said the city has all the potential to become the cleanest city in India.

He said the residents should support their city to make it the cleanest city.

Shaan spoke to the media where he said that the cleanliness survey has led to cleanliness citing example of Indore.

He said that he sees a change after coming to Bhopal after three years as the city has turned cleaner now.

He also expressed his wishes to the candidates who are chosen for the event Swacchta Ke Sur.

He said that due to cleanliness survey the residents have also started taking interest in the sanitation drives.

The singer said that the songs related to sanitation are a reason for behavioural changes and we should always strive for keeping our areas clean for a better tomorrow.

Shaan said that the cleanliness is one of the important factors that affect the health of residents and Bhopal has greenery and lakes and the residents here should only show their commitment to sanitation.