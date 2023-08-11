Bhopal: Hamidia’s HDU Unit Named After Dr Sarswathi

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) has named in Hamidia Hospital’s High-Dependency Unit (HDU) of OB-GYN ward after Dr Bala Saraswathi on Thursday. Dr Saraswathi had committed suicide on July 31 following which the JUDA had gone on strike seeking action against authorities who drove the junior doctor at the GMC to take the extreme step.

JUDA president Dr Sanket Site said that JUDA got the name change permission from OB-GYN department and thereafter the unit was named after the late Dr Saraswathi. A high-dependency unit is an area in a hospital, usually located close to the intensive care unit, where patients can be cared for more extensively than at a normal ward.

