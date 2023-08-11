 Bhopal: Hamidia’s HDU Unit Named After Dr Sarswathi
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Hamidia’s HDU Unit Named After Dr Sarswathi

Bhopal: Hamidia’s HDU Unit Named After Dr Sarswathi

JUDA president Dr Sanket Site said that JUDA got the name change permission from OB-GYN department and thereafter the unit was named after the late Dr Saraswathi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) has named in Hamidia Hospital’s High-Dependency Unit (HDU) of OB-GYN ward after Dr Bala Saraswathi on Thursday. Dr Saraswathi had committed suicide on July 31 following which the JUDA had gone on strike seeking action against authorities who drove the junior doctor at the GMC to take the extreme step.

JUDA president Dr Sanket Site said that JUDA got the name change permission from OB-GYN department and thereafter the unit was named after the late Dr Saraswathi. A high-dependency unit is an area in a hospital, usually located close to the intensive care unit, where patients can be cared for more extensively than at a normal ward.

Read Also
Bhopal: GMC Jr Doctor Suicide JUDA Strike Hit Medical Services, 40 Operations Deferred
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Claims People Will Remove 'Corrupt BJP Govt' In MP Like They Had Done In Karnataka

Congress Claims People Will Remove 'Corrupt BJP Govt' In MP Like They Had Done In Karnataka

Bhopal: Scindia Calls Congress' Participation In Yagya & Other Hindu Rituals A 'Mere Propaganda'

Bhopal: Scindia Calls Congress' Participation In Yagya & Other Hindu Rituals A 'Mere Propaganda'

MP Viral Video: Angry Brothers Thrash Bare-Chested Youth With Belts For Posting Morphed Photo Of...

MP Viral Video: Angry Brothers Thrash Bare-Chested Youth With Belts For Posting Morphed Photo Of...

MP: Headmaster Drags Student By Hair After Catching Him Deflate Tyres Of Bikes Parked In School...

MP: Headmaster Drags Student By Hair After Catching Him Deflate Tyres Of Bikes Parked In School...

Bhopal Civic Body Imposes Spot Fine On Non-Segregation Of Wet & Dry Garbage

Bhopal Civic Body Imposes Spot Fine On Non-Segregation Of Wet & Dry Garbage