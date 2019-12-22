Bhopal: Guest scholars demand written orders not verbal instructions

BHOPAL: The protesting guest scholars sitting at Shahjehani Park have refused to believe words of the higher education minister. They insist on written orders than verbal assurances.

President of guest scholar association, Devraj Singh said that it is really ironical that despite instructions from the chief minister Kamal Nath, department of higher education is unable to issue written orders.

“Chief Minister and higher education minister Jitu Patwari have reiterated that no guest scholar will be removed. If this is their stand then what is stopping them from issuing one line order in this regard,” said Singh.

Several politicians including MLAs of the ruling party and others are visiting the protesting scholars. Congress MLA Neelanshu Chaturvedi visited them on Sunday and assured them of communicating their grievance to CM. Earlier BSP MLA Rambai besides BJP MLA Shivraj Singh Chouhan and leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava had visited them.

However, guest scholars too reiterated their stand that they will not give up their protest till they receive written orders from the department.