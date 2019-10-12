Bhopal: Guest faculty press for regularisation

BHOPAL: Guest faculty from across the state, in large numbers gathered at the Neelam Park on Saturday demanding regularisation of their services. Higher education minister Jitu Patwari reached the spot and assured them they will not be removed. However, the members are still unconvinced and continuing with their agitation.

A group of guest faculty started marching on foot to the state capital and reached Bhopal on Friday. Other members of guest faculty from different parts of the state reached here and held a protest demanding regularisation of their services on Saturday. “We have given golden period of our lives and have been working in different colleges for last two decades. Congress had promised us of justice if they form the government. Time has now come and we want justice,” said coordinator of the association of guest faculty, Devraj Singh.

Higher education minister Jitu Patwari had first sent Congress MLA Kunal Chowdhary to diffuse the situation but guest faculty did not get convinced. BSP MLA Rambai too had visited the spot but ultimately Jitu Patwari too had to come to the spot and gave assurance.

‘Recruitment of assistant professors through PSC will not affect jobs of guest faculty. You all are members of my family and we will take care that you will get adjusted in the same division where you are working,’ said Patwari. Higher education minister announced that a committee has been constituted to look into regularisation of guest faculty. Process has begun and you all will be regularized, he added.

“Congress had promised regularisation in their election manifesto. About ten months have passed and there is angst among guest faculty. We have come here to remind Congress of its poll promise,” said coordinator Surjeet Bhadauria. We will stay here till our demands out met, he added.

State spokesperson of the association, Mansoor Ali said that the government is trying to dislodge guest faculty by appointing new staff at the places they are working. Woman guest faculty, Parvati Vyaghre had tonsured and donated her hair pressing her demand during Shivraj rule. Then also Jitu Patwari had come on stage and promised of regularisation of our services, he added. We are not going from here till out demands are met and assurance given in written form, he said.