Bhopal: Group A national shooting trials to begin in city on April 12

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After hosting the ISSF (International Shooting Sport Federation) Rifle and Pistol World Cup triumphantly, the city is gearing up to host national trials for rifle and pistol shooting at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting School, which will begin on Wednesday.

The ranking trials among the top-ranked shooters of India will conclude on April 18. Shooters have been preparing for trials on their home range for a while.

The trials are for Group A shooters of National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). Top-ranked rifle and pistol shooters of the country will take part in the trials. These will determine the national ranking of shooters. On the basis of which they will be selected to take part in major international tournaments.

About 600 shooters, including senior and junior categories, from different states will take part in trials. Shooter Saurabh Chaudhary will also take part. City’s shooter Chinki Yadav is all set to make a comeback through trials. She said, “I have been working hard to get back on track and I feel now is my time to shine again. I am hopeful that I’ll make a comeback.”

Despite winning an Olympic spot for the country, Chinki was dropped from Tokyo squad, and it took a toll on her mental health. She wasn’t able to perform for a while. She had to miss World Cup on home soil too. But she said she moved past it and has her eyes on the upcoming events, especially on 2024 Paris Olympics.