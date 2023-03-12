Bhopal: Great chance to enable Divyangjan to become entrepreneurs, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Great chance to enable Divyangjan to become entrepreneurs, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

He was speaking on the inaugural day of the 10-day exhibition, Divya Kala Mela, organised by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment at Bhopal Haat on Sunday evening.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel at Bhopal Haat on Sunday | FP Pics
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that this is a great chance to enable Divyangjan to become entrepreneurs and artisans. Free booths at these fairs and exhibits are provided to allow Divyangjan to demonstrate their ability, he added.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar and Minister of State Pratima Bhowmik were present.

Kumar said that government was aiming to achieve holistic and all-around development so that the disabled could participate equally in this process. “The four finance corporations under ministry NHFDC, through various channel partners such as NBCFDC, NSFDC, and NSKFDC, provide financial assistance to artisans and other skilled people through term loan schemes and microfinance schemes.

About 100 differently abled artisans and entrepreneurs from 19 states/UTs have showcased their products at the fair. Cultural activities will also be organised daily in the evening in the exhibition, which will remain open from 11 am to 9 pm.

