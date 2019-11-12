Bhopal: Govt to display its share in PM Housing Scheme

BHOPAL: The state government is gearing up to counter the attempt of the Central government to take credit of the Prime Minister Housing Scheme. The state government is going to get display its contribution on the houses built under the Scheme.

Minister for panchayat and rural development, Kamleshwar Patel said there is ratio of 60:40 as far as share of the Centre and the state under PM Housing Scheme is concerned. He said that despite of the fact that the state government gives 40 per cent of the total cost of the house, the Central government takes full credit. Patel said the new houses constructed under the scheme will display information about the money spent by the state government in their construction.

Patel said the Central government has been asked to define the role of public representatives in the allotment of houses under the Scheme. He said a public representative cannot get a house allotted to any poor person of his constituency. Patel has written in this matter to Union minister for panchayat and rural development, Narendra Singh Tomar. Tomar in his reply clarified that no one is permitted in the Scheme to intervene in the manual allotment of houses.

MGNREGS: Centre yet to release 600 cr

The Centre has not yet released funds for payment of wages and material under MGNREGS for the past three months. As a consequence, the wages are not paid. According to Kamleshwar Patel, he has sought time from Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar to meet and speak on release of pending funds. Patel said he would also demand changes in the policy for Prime Minister Housing Scheme. He added that he would also discuss with Tomar on fund allotment for rural roads.