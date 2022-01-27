Bhopal: Governor stresses on strengthening Indian languages

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that the vast wealth of knowledge of traditional medicine and herbs of Ayurveda is hidden in the tribal traditions, dialects and languages. The possibilities of introducing this treasure to the future generations should be considered. He said that strengthening Indian languages and dialects is the amalgamation of our culture, the preservation of the singularities of diversity in unity.

Governor was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the seminar on "Folk Literature in Indian Languages "today and tomorrow" organised by Regional Institute of Education virtually from Raj Bhawan on Thursday.

Patel said that the soul of our folk culture is embedded in folk literature and arts, in which there is a vast treasure of folk beliefs, values and philosophy. This can be gauged from the fact that the 2011 Census found more than 120 languages spoken and understood by more than ten thousand people in India. To understand the essence of folk culture, art and literature, it is also necessary to understand the traditions, various aspects and prevailing customs of the society.

Governor said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given an opportunity to preserve and promote Indian Sanatan and folk culture in the new National Education Policy. According to the new education policy, it is necessary to make effective arrangements for teaching-learning, teaching material, teaching-training for education in mother tongue. He said that the regional educational institutions should take the initiative to bring the theoretical thought of the seminar into actionable form.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:35 PM IST