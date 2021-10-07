Bhopal: Government teacher rapes a 10-year-old girl, held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A government school teacher in Bhopal allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl when the victim had gone to fetch water from his bore-well, police officials said on Thursday.

The accused, 50, a resident Hirankhedi village, works as teacher at a government school. He has been arrested and is being interrogated.

The accused owns a bore-well and the villagers bring water from there.

In the month of March, the girl went to fetch water from the bore-well when the accused dragged her inside a bathroom and raped her, said police. He also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she would not reveal the incident to anyone.

The accused in the last week of September again raped her. As the girl had bleed after the incident, she was taken to hospital by parents, where doctors informed the parents that the girl was raped.

In-charge of Berasia police station, Kailashnath Bhardwaj said that the accused would be produced in the court soon.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 02:22 PM IST