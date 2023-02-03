Bhopal: Government steps us cancer patients’ registration

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Pinterest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cancer patients’ registration has started in other medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, for early stage detection of cancer patients. Earlier, it was only in Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal. World Cancer Day is observed on February 4.

State government is working on guideline of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) regarding registry of cancer patients at medical colleges.

Dr Atul Shrivastava, Co-Principal Investigator and Research Officer, GMC, said, “State government has plan to maintain population based cancer registry in all the medical colleges in the state as per guideline of ICMR for detection of cancer patients at early stage. We are working in same direction.” Earlier, it was only in Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal. But now registry of cancer patients has started in Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur also. In other medical colleges, it will be started soon.

Gas victims

Sambhavna Trust clinic working for gas victims, says that rate of cancer is over 2.5 times more in a population exposed to Union Carbide’s poisonous gas compared to an unexposed population in another part of the city. Trust carried out a door-to-door survey of 1,483 families. Of these, the number of gas victims was 6,185 residing within 2 kms of the Union Carbide factory.

