Bhopal: Government sets up 12-member task force to monitor relief, rehabilitation work

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has set up a 12-member task force to monitor relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

The government issued an order on Saturday for setting up the committee comprising 12 ministers.

The torrential rains have destroyed the government properties the private assets worth crores of rupees.

The committee will ensure that the flood-hit get proper relief and assess the damages that the excess rainfall has caused to the government assets and the private properties.

The committee consists of home minister Narottam Mishra, PWD minister Gopal Bhargava, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, food and civil supplies minister Bisahulal Singh, urban and housing minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur, revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput, health minister Prabhuram Choudhary, rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, energy minister Praydummn Singh Tomar, animal husbandry minister Prem Singh Patel, minister for state PHE Brijendra Singh Yadav.