Bhopal: Government may move SC against High Court's stay on enhanced quota for OBC

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government may move the Supreme Court to challenge Madhya Pradesh high court's stay on enhanced reservation for other backward class (OBC) from 14% to 27% in government jobs.

This was hinted by minister of state for horticulture Bharat Singh Kushwah while talking to news persons on Thursday. The minister attended a meeting of many public representatives including MPs, MLAs and members of BJP Backward Class frontal organization office-bearers held on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chaired the meeting.

Kushwah said the issue of enhanced reservation from 14% to 27% in government jobs was discussed in the meeting and it was decided that the state government would go ahead as per the legal procedure required.

The minister said the meeting also discussed another issue regarding raising of creamy layer limit from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.

Notably, the then Kamal Nath government had issued an order regarding reservation for the OBC in government jobs from 14% to 27% in government jobs.