Bhopal: GMC dean resigns, JUDA ends strike

BHOPAL: Junior doctors called off their strike after Gandhi Medical College (GMC) dean Dr Aruna Kumar tendered her resignation on Tuesday. She handed over her papers to divisional commissioner Kaplna Shrivastava. No one has been given the charge as yet. Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) had gone on strike on Saturday demanding removal of the dean for her ‘failure’ to check security lapses in hostels.

OSD Dr Ajay Sharma confirmed that Dr Aruna has tendered her resignation to divisional commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava. Medical Superintendent Dr AK Shrivastava too confirmed that JUDA called off the strike after dean resigned. Removal of the dean was the main demand of the striking junior doctors, he added.

Earlier, divisional commissioner Kalpna Shrivastava and Dean Dr Aruna Kumar held a series of meeting with agitating JUDA but the protesting doctors did not yield. The stalemate continued for three days and finally on Tuesday the dean yielded and quit her post.

Police detain liftman: Meanwhile, police have detained a liftman in connection with medico’s molestation and robbery case. The complainant has identified the liftman as the person who on Friday night had entered into her room at GMC hostel, intimidated and molested her and made away with valuables.

As per sources, during investigation, while taking the lift, the police asked the liftman first whether he knows girl. Liftman refused but when the cops asked the student if she knows him, she immediately replied in affirmative stating that he was the same man who had entered into her room. Police detained the man and are interrogating him. Police would verify the statements of the suspect and the student and take further action.