Bhopal: GMC commissioner, Katni SP removed

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered removal of the commissioner of Gwalior Municipal Corporation, Sandeep Mawkin. He also removed superintendent of police in Katni, Lalit Shakwar. Chouhan said that he was unhappy with law and order situation in Katni. The CM issued the above directive to Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains during video-conference of the commissioners and the collectors on Monday.

Reviewing the progress of Swachch Bharat Mission, Chouhan said, "Those who are supposed to keep Gwalior garbage-free have thrown waste on the roads in the city. This is unpardonable." He said it happened as the Safai workers had not been given their wages on time. Irked over the incident, Chouhan asked Bains to remove Gwalior Municipal Corporation commissioner. Chouhan also took to task the Bhind collector, Virendra Singh Rawat, for his failure to implement PM Swanidhi Yojna.

In Bhind, applications of beneficiaries are not being accepted, Chouhan said, adding that only a few people are getting the benefits of the scheme and it should not happen. The CM also expressed anger over the chief municipal officer, as the beneficiaries did not turn up for loans that had been sanctioned. He was also angry with the bank officers for not sanctioning loans. He hauled up a State Bank of India officer saying such things should not happen and that mere saying sorry for it won't do.