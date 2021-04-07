Bhopal: Global Ram Run on Ram Navami, people from 52 countries to take part

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A global (Lord) Ram Run is going to be organised on April 21 on Ram Navami. The run, to be organised by Astha Mission Foundation, will begin at

5 am and continue till 10 pm. People from 52 countries will take part in the run to be held in three categories - 1km, 5km and 9km. The participants can choose their category. The registration for the run, which has already begun, will continue till April 15. The registration can be done through www.shriramrun.com.

Mission co-founder Rajesh Sharma said it will be for the first time that people will take part to promote faith, environment protection and health safety.

A sapling in the name of each participant will be planted in Ram Van, he said. Such run will be held on first Sunday of every Dussehra from this year, Sharma said.