Bhopal: Girl raped, cheated for job, two accused booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A-19 year old girl was raped and cheated by a mason on the pretext of giving job in women and child development department, police said on Wednesday. The police have arrested the accused in the case.

Bagh Sewaniya police station incharge Sanjiv Kumar Chouksey told media that a girl filed complaint with police that accused Purshottam Shilpi and Devendra Rajput took Rs 2 lakh in October 2021to provide job in WCD department on the post of supervisor. They assured that they have good contacts in many departments and they would help her in getting job provided she arranged money.

The girl’s mother runs a tiffin centre, which accused used to visit. As they visited the centre regularly, the family trusted the accused. Shilpi and Rajput brought an application form, asked to fill it and took the girl to Raisen for application submission.

Later, Shilpi took the girl to Jabalpur for the examination where allegedly raped her.

After three months, when the girl did not get the appointment, the girl narrated the ordeal to her mother.

The mother and the victim reached the police station and filed the complaint. The police registered the case under Sections 423,376 and 34 of IPC on Tuesday evening and have arrested them on Wednesday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 05:58 PM IST