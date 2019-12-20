Bhopal: Gauri Singh’s resignation raises dust, House adjourned sine die

BHOPAL: Resignation of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Gauri Singh and regularization of guest scholars kicked up dust in the House on Friday. Consequently, Speaker NP Prajapati adjourned the House sine die.

The chaos began when the legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reached the well of the house and raised slogans against the government for getting involved in corruption.

Amidst the heated exchange between the BJP and the Congress legislators, all the bills were passed without discussion.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan raised the issue of corruption which he said had reached its nadir. And Gauri Singh had to resign because of pressure from the mafias dealing in nutritious food.

Resignation of none but the chairperson of the IAS Association indicates the situation the state is in, Chouhan said, adding that during his tenure as Chief Minister, he had provided nutritious food through self-help groups.

Nevertheless, after coming to power, the Congress gave back the work to MP Agro and again to the suppliers, Chouhan said, adding that Gauri Singh resigned because the work was not given to private parties.

The former chief minister raised the issue of suicide by an officer in Chhindwara and said the officer committed suicide, because the collector forced him to do fake recruitments.

From the government’s side, Sajjan Singh Verma and other ministers said Gauri Singh was removed because she had issued an order for quota in Panchayats without taking permission from the minister concerned.

On the other hand, former minister Narottam Mishra raised the issue of regularisation of the guest scholars.

Mishra said that the Congress in its Vachan Patra had promised that it would regularise the services of the guest scholars after coming to power. But it has reneged on its promise, said Mishra.

In reply to Mishra’s question, higher education minister, Jeetu Patwari, said policies were being made to regularise the services of the guest scholars and none of them would be removed.