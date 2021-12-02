Bhopal Gas Tragedy Anniversary: Health services on stretcher at BMHRC

BHOPAL : Health services continue to deteriorate as a result of lack of the specialist in Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHRC), according to the report of the monitoring committee constituted by the Supreme Court.

However, BMHRC administration has clarified that it is gradually putting the house in order.

BMHRC was set up primarily to provide super-specialty medical facilities to all registered gas victims. Initially the hospital had a reputation of its own but gradually its services started deteriorating apparently on account of attrition of super specialists and other doctors.

According to the monitoring committee’s report submitted to the authorities in February this year, 80% posts of specialists and 10% of doctors are lying vacant. Some posts are also lying vacant in the 4th grade staff.

The monitoring committee directed the concerned authorities to take appropriate steps in all respects not only to fill up these vacancies but also to provide such infrastructure and facilities that the doctors are not compelled to or prefer to resign from BMHRC employment and its various departments, due to inadequate facilities.

Similarly, the committee report also revealed that senior positions of doctors categorized as professors and specialists are having a large number of vacancies. The vacancies in various categories are professor- 7 posts, associate professor-10, assistant professor-14, specialist grade-I/II/III-10, paramedical staff-20 and nursing staff- 9 posts.

According to the Monitoring Committee report, the departments of Oncology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology are virtually non-functional. The department of Cardiology also suffers from a shortage of super specialists. Other departments also have a number of vacancies which remain unfilled for the last many years, resulting in denial or inadequate treatment to gas victim patients, as well as others seeking treatment in the Hospital.

Monitoring Committee’s member Purendu Shukla said, “There is a crisis of super specialists in BMHRC and just because of it the medical facilities have badly suffered. Dialysis machines are four in number of which 1 is reserved for HIV and Australian Antigen Patients. Second, it is out of order and the other two are only functional.”

He said, “We had recommended two more machines but so far nothing has been done on this matter. We have come to know that a digital X-ray machine has been installed in BMHRC.”

Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal group for Information & Action said, “It is lethargic attitude of BMHRC administration as super specialists left BMHRC. Still BMHRC is struggling for retaining doctors. Medical services have been badly affected. Medicines are not available and patients are told to purchase from outside.”

Mubaraq Ali, a patient residing in Lily Talkies area of Bhopal said, “ I had undergone a surgery in 2003. Doctors and para-medical staff are providing good health care but the hospital lacks super specialists.”

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:06 PM IST