Bhopal: Gang involved in duping bank job aspirants busted, over 500 people made victims in last 3 years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal police cyber cell has busted a nexus involved in duping bank job aspirants. The accused would take a minimum of Rs 10,000 from an aspirant. They would access their contact details through a job portal Shine.com and would then tell them that they have been selected for a job. Then, the aspirants would be asked to deposit certain amount as registration fee and money in other heads.

They have duped over 500 such job aspirants so far, said police. The accused have been identified as Pradeep Yadav, Rishabh Mishra and Amar Kumar. They were running a call centre from Noida. They had hired girls to trap the job aspirants but the girls have not been made accused in the case.

Police said case was registered after a woman, a local resident, lodged a complaint. She had been duped of Rs 23,000. When the investigation began, the police found the accused in Noida through the bank account where she had deposited money. The accused were active since 2018. Police said accused would mostly target Hindi speaking aspirants.