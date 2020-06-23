Bhopal: Fuel prices burn hole in common man's pocket

At a time when people are facing financial difficulties due to Covid-19 crisis, the spiraling fuel prices has added to their burden. The pinch of rising fuel prices may not be limited to the travel and transportation cost but would have impact on household budget as cost of consumer goods is likely to see a rise in the coming weeks.

In last 16 days, the price of petrol has gone up by Rs 9.50 per litre, while diesel price has seen Rs 10.06 hike per liter. Petrol in the state capital costs Rs87.16/litre and diesel Rs 78.33/ litre. Spike in prices of the fuel specially diesel has rippling effect on the cost of living of the common man as diesel price hike is directly proportional to rise in prices of the essential commodities .

There is discontentment among the truck operators due to hike in diesel prices and they have demanded the government for rollback. All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has said 65 per cent of the total trucks in the country are off roads due to spiraling fuel prices, corruption and no tangible relief to transporters, hit hard by COVID-19.

MP Petrol pump dealers Association president Ajay Singh said, "Price hike in petrol and diesel will increase the transportation cost and it thus directly have impact on prices of the commodities."

Akhil Bharatiya Vypar Mandal Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said, "Currently, we have old stock so there is no change in the price as of now but new consignments will have increased different price tag and burden of which will be borne by the consumers. Prices of commodities have not increase but is likely to see a rise in the coming week."

CAIT president Bhupendra Jain said, "It is not justified to increase the prices of petrol and diesel. We are writing letter to union government as the rise in fuel prices will further damage the transportation business which has been badly hit due to corona-enforced lockdown. Fuel price hike will lead to increase in transportation cost and that will ultimately lead to rise in the prices of essential commodities."

Cong to hold protest tomorrow: Nath

PCC chief Kamal Nath said Congress will hold protest at district headquarters all across the state on June 24 to demand to rollback of the hike in fuel prices. Ina tweet, the former CM said that people are already coping with corona pandemic and the financial problems due to the lockdown. Economic activities have slowed down, the business has suffered a lot, traders are sitting idle at their home for the last three months, vendors and kiosks operators have lost their business. They all are seeking support from centre as well as state governments, and now hike in fuel prices has further deteriorates their condition, he tweeted.