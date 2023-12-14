Bhopal: Fresh Administrative Reshuffle In The Offing, To Begin With CS, PS To CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state may see an administrative reshuffle after Mohan Yadav’s taking over as Chief Minister.

Yadav will begin the reshuffle by appointing a chief secretary (CS) and a principal secretary (PS) in CM’s Secretariat.

Because of Veera Rana’s seniority, she has been made the in-charge CS. The government has to appoint a new CS.

The government is mulling over whether Rana should be appointed CS or some other officer in lieu of her.

Rana is going to retire on March 31. Before her retirement, the Model Code of Conduct will have come into force for the Lok Sabha elections.

In terms of seniority, additional chief secretaries Mohd Suleman and Rajesh Rajora come after Rana. Any of them may be appointed as CS.

According to sources, the Central Government may also directly interfere in the appointment of CS and PS in the CMO.

The Central Government is also mulling over the name of some officers for the post of CS.

PS for the CM’s Secretariat will soon be appointed. In place of present PS in CM’s secretariat Manish Rastogi, another officer may be appointed.

According to sources, the appointment will be made after holding talks with the BJP organisation.

The name of 1994-batch IAS officer Shivshekhar Shukla and that of 1999-batch IAS officer Pawan Sharma are doing the rounds for the PS in CM’s secretariat.

Once the CS and the PS in CMO are appointed, exercise for administrative reshuffle will begin.

In the coming days, changes may be made in the posting of officers in Mantralay and other places.