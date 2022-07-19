Bhopal: Fourth College Level Counselling round begins today

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fourth round of College Level Counselling will begin on July 19 and will continue till July 30. Students who haven’t registered till date will also be allowed to register and appear in CLC rounds, said an official from the department of higher education.

For the fourth phase of CLC in colleges across the state, students can submit applications from July 19 to July 30 in more than one college. No documents need to be attached with the application, said commissioner higher education, Deepak Singh.

Singh said that the application format for CLC Phase IV would be available for the students on New Instruction part of the Higher Education Department and epravesh.mponline.gov.in portal of MP Online.

It will be mandatory for new applicants to register to join the admission process of CLC. The facility of online verification, error correction etc will be available on the portal from July 19 to 30 for the registered applicants.

Singh said that all the colleges would prepare the merit list on August 1, upload it on the login ID of the college and paste it on the notice board. Along with this, the link for online fee submission will also be initiated. Applicant students will be able to take admission by paying a fee online from August 1 to 5.

He has directed all the colleges to ensure the process of receiving applications in the prescribed format from the online registered students by stipulated date. This process will be conducted from June 19 to August 5 for undergraduate first year and postgraduate first semester.