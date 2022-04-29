Bhopal: Four selected teachers staging hunger strike fall ill, rushed to hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four selected teachers of other-backward caste category staging a sit-in outside the directorate of public education fell ill due to the blazing sun and were rushed to the Jai Prakash Narayan hospital on Thursday.

Braj Bhushan Yadav from Tikamgarh, Dharam Pawar from Budhni, Anand Bharti from Rewa and Mithun Dhakad from Guna fell on the ground after getting dehydrated in the sun.

The police deployed on duty rushed them to the hospital.

The teachers said that they will continue their protest till the government meets their demands.

A candidate Shashi Yadav said chief minister is paying no heed to their situation and demands.

Anjum Parveen, who hails from Gwalior, said, ìThe candidates of all the categories have been appointed. More than 2,000 OBC candidates are still waiting of their postings. Why is there a delay in our case despite 6,500 vacant positions?î

The teachers have been staging a sit-in since March 21 and now they have started hunger strike from Monday to make their voices heard.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 01:40 AM IST