Bhopal: Four people find diamond in Panna

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Luck of four persons changed forever after they found diamonds worth lakhs of rupees in Panna on Thursday. Three of them have found diamonds in the mines but the fourth person found diamond lying on an open ground. They all have deposited their diamonds at the diamond office and are waiting for the auction. Most probably, these diamonds will be auctioned next month.

Sources at the Diamond office in Panna said to “Free Press” that names of three people who dig out diamonds from mines are: Om Prakash, Panna Ahirwar and Rajend Gupta. All three of them hit diamond while digging the mine. It took some time for these people to convince themselves that they have really found diamonds which are going to change their lives forever. Now they have become the talk of the town.

The weight of diamond excavated by Rajend Gupta is 3.21 carats, weight of diamond found by Punna Ahirwar is 1.10 carats and weight of diamond found by Om Prakash is 3.96 carats respectively.

Rajend Gupta found diamond from Bharka mine while Punna Ahirwar and Om Prakash discovered diamond from Patti area mines respectively.

In the meanwhile Neeru Pal’s luck shined when he found a diamond lying on open ground at Panna By Pass area. The weight of Neeu Pal’s diamond is 1.21 carats.

Sources said that the diamond (found by Rajendra Gupta) weighing 3.21 carat may fetch around or more than 25 lakh rupees in auction. Likewise, diamond found by Om Prakash may fetch prices between Rs 8 to Rs 9 lakh or more in auction. The net weight of all four diamonds is 9.57 carats. Punna Ahirwar and Neeru Pal are from a middle class family. Om Prakash comes from a prosperous family.

Diamond examiner at Panna Diamond Office, Anupam Singh said to “Free Press” that diamonds deposited by four persons will be auctioned next month.

Notably, almost one month back, a tribal lady Genda Bai had found a diamond while picking up firewood from a jungle in Panna. There is a long tale of sudden discovery of diamonds by poor people, labours, farmers etc in Panna which is known for its diamond produce. Sometime back, a poor tribal lady Genda Bai stumbled upon a diamond while picking up firewood in the jungles of Panna.