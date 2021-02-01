BHOPAL: Four IPS officers transferred, Ajay Sharma is new DG incharge of EOW

Bhopal: The ADG and managing director of MP Police Housing Corporation Ajay Sharma will be new incharge Director General of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) following order issued by state government, which transferred four senior IPS officers on Monday.

The ADG (EOW) Rajiv Tandon has been promoted as special DG and transferred as a DG of special police establishment Lokayukta. Another senior officer ADG (jail) Sudhir Kumar Sahi has also been promoted as Special DG and transferred as Special DG (rail) Bhopal.

The special DG Arvind Kumar will be the new DG, jails. Two posts - DG jail and DG Lokayukta - have been vacated as their officers - DG (jails) Sanjay Choudhary and DG Sanjay Rana retired on January 30.